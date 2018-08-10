Rainy weekend forecast; possible local flash flooding

If you like summer rain, and we all know Western Pennsylvania has had more than its share this year, then the region is the place to be because the National Weather Service in Moon says rain will be arriving Friday and sticking around until Monday.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are expected Friday, with the greatest concentration expected during the afternoon and evening. Some of the thunderstorms could produce locally heavy rainfall, and localized flash flooding is possible if a location is hit by multiple bouts of heavy rain, the weather service said.

When it is not raining on Friday, temperatures are forecast to be in the lower 80s. The night will be filled with thunderstorms that also may produce heavy rainfall this evening, the weather service said.

Don’t look for it to get much better Saturday, when it is expected to be mostly cloudy with scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. It will be humid with highs in the upper 70s. Scattered thunderstorms will stick around Saturday night.

Rain will continue to drench the area Sunday, when scattered showers are predicted in the morning and then cloudy with showers and scattered showers. As for Sunday night, what could be another night without rain.

By the time work resumes Monday, the weather service says it will be partly sunny, but with scattered thunderstorms.

