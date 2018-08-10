So what's with Sheetz using Christmas cups in the summer?

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

No, Sheetz isn't just cheap or using left over cups from last year's holiday season.

Sheetz does have its holiday cups in stores across the region, but it's not because they are already preparing for Santa.

The cups are out as part of the company's Christmas in July fundraiser for the Sheetz for Kids Charity. The company does a push for donations every July and December for the charity that provides gifts and other basic needs to children throughout the holidays. They also partner with Make-A-Wish to give ill children a vacation to Florida.

And even though its 10 days into August, who doesn't want to raise awareness for a charity? Maybe we could all use a little more of the holiday spirit all year long.

Despite the company's annoucement about the promotion at the beginning of July. The unseasonable cups had some people taking to social media to try and figure it out.

For a few weeks Sheetz has been selling both Halloween candy *and* Christmas fountain soda cups for at least a month — Brian Griffiths (@BrianGriffiths) August 10, 2018

While some of you are already thinking about Halloween in August, @sheetz is leveling up and breaking out the Christmas cups. pic.twitter.com/HbytkuFZkM — CAPTAIN BAGTAG (@the_brian_show) August 7, 2018

. @sheetz has Christmas cups and Halloween candy out....in July. I'm very confused ♀️ pic.twitter.com/UW5EiSWvXm — Dale Samples (@dalesamples) July 29, 2018

Is @sheetz celebrating Christmas in July? Or still trying to use up their Christmas cups? The world may never know. #hollyjollysheetzrun @ Sheetz https://t.co/JA3jONhSSU — Amanda McCaffery (@ahuntsbe128) July 17, 2018

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. Reach her at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or on Twitter @emilybalser.