Regional

Train derailment, Taylor Swift highlight the week that was

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Saturday, Aug. 11, 2018, 11:24 a.m.
A crews attempt to free a container near the T station on the South Side, Monday, August 6, 2018, where a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed around 1 p.m. Sunday and landed on Port Authority’s tracks near Station Square.
A crews attempt to free a container near the T station on the South Side, Monday, August 6, 2018, where a Norfolk Southern freight train derailed around 1 p.m. Sunday and landed on Port Authority's tracks near Station Square.

The week began with the derailment of a Norfolk Southern Corp. freight train on the railroad's main line above East Carson Street near Station Square. Seven railcars each carrying two trailers tumbled over the hillside, spilling consumer goods.

No one was injured, though a Port Authority light-rail car had just left the Station Square stop before the crash occurred.

On the lighter side, the Pittsburgh Steelers started their exhibition season with win against the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. The Steelers' quest for a seventh Super Bowl title begins against the Cleveland Browns in less than a month — Sept. 9.

Here is a look back on the week that was:

Freight train derails at Station Square T station in Pittsburgh, no injuries reported

Thousands of commuters using Pittsburgh's light-rail system from the South Hills faced longer commutes Monday morning because a derailment forced Port Authority to stop the trains at South Hills Junction. Norfolk Southern had crews working to remove rail cars that had left the tracks and the debris — consumer products — that spilled out of the trailers.

 

 

Photo by Shane Dunlap

Taylor Swift's 'Reputation' fills Heinz Field

Taylor Swift returned to Pittsburgh for the first time in three years Tuesday, and tens of thousands of "Swifties" arrived in droves to Heinz Field for the Reputation Stadium Tour. The two-hour concert was marked with fireworks, giant mechanical snakes, elaborate lighting effects and, of course, the music that has won the pop star 10 Grammys and millions of devoted fans.

 

 

Republicans charge Democrats bribed voters with Steelers gear at Fayette County Fair

Who would have thought the typical voter-registration initiatives by the two major political parties at county fairs could be so controversial?

In Fayette County, the Democratic Party was using the lure of Steelers gear and a trip to the Nemacolin Woodlands resort to entice voters to register to vote. Republican Party Chairman Val DiGiorgio cried foul and asked District Attorney Richard Bower, a Democrat, to launch an investigation.

On Wednesday, Democrat Chairman George Ratty found himself in the middle of a news vortex of national coverage and said he did not know offering incentives to register voters was illegal.

 

 

Photo by Jason Cato

Greensburg diocese warns sex abuse report will contain familiar priests' names

The Catholic Diocese of Greensburg on Thursday warned parishioners may see the names of priests who are familiar to them when the edited version of a grand jury report on sexual abuse by priests is made public. The diocese vowed to release the names of "credibly accused priests" when the grand jury report is released.

 

 

Photo by AP

Steelers look lively, beating defending champs in preseason opener

The Steelers opened their preseason campaign Thursday with a 31-14 victory over the Eagles in Philadelphia in a game in which the stars for both teams — like quarterbacks Ben Roethlisberger for the Steelers and Carson Wentz for the Eagles — did not play.

Staff writer Jacob Tierney contributed.

