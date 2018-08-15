Self-serve kiosks coming to most Pennsylvania McDonald's restaurants

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

McDonald’s will swap cashiers for digital ordering kiosks at almost all of its Pennsylvania restaurants over the next two years, though company officials and franchisees say the move won’t lead to fewer jobs.

“We’re just moving people around,” said Dan Delligatti, grandson of Big Mac inventor Jim Delligatti and owner of 20 Western Pennsylvania McDonald’s.

McDonald’s and its franchisees will spend $266 million in Pennsylvania to renovate 360 of the state’s roughly 500 restaurants.

The remodels will feature new decor and other changes, though the kiosks will be the star of the show.

Employees that used to work as cashiers will take on a new role, more like waiters and waitresses, taking food ordered from the kiosks directly to tables rather than handing it over the counter, Delligatti said.

The iconic restaurant franchise has introduced several new digital ordering options recently, including delivery through “Uber Eats” at many locations, and mobile ordering through its app.

“We find that customers, not every customer, but quite a few, like to customize their orders and take their time,” Delligatti said.

The $266 million being spent in Pennsylvania is part of a national modernization campaign the company calls “Experience of the Future,” with more than $6 billion allocated to store remodels in 13 states.

Self-serve kiosks are already common at McDonald’s stores outside the United States, CNBC reported .

McDonald’s CEO Steve Easterbrook told CNBC in June that customers often spend more money when ordering from a screen.

“What we’re finding is when people dwell more, they select more,” he said. “There’s a little bit of an average check boost.”

Delligatti said some restaurants will need to close for up to a week during renovations.

A full list of local restaurants slated for remodels has not been released.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@tribweb.com or via Twitter @Soolseem.