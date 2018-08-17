Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

State Police, PennDOT warn drivers to be alert for school buses

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 3:57 p.m.

Updated 35 minutes ago

Pennsylvania State Police and PennDOT are reminding drivers to be alert and cautious of school buses that will be on the road as school starts this month.

State law requires that drivers approaching a stopped school bus with stop sign extended and red lights flashing should stop at least 10 feet away from the school bus, whether approaching from behind or from the opposite direction.

The driver of a vehicle approaching an intersection where a school bus is stopped should stop at that intersection until the flashing red signal lights are no longer on.

Drivers can face a $250 fine, a 60-day driver’s license suspension and 5 points on their driving record if they break the law.

According to the PennDOT website, if physical barriers such as grassy medians, guide rails or concrete median barriers separate oncoming traffic from the bus, drivers in the opposing lanes may proceed without stopping.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said school buses continue to be the safest vehicle on our roads. Even though school buses are safe, police urge parents and caregivers to discuss with their children the importance of school bus safety and the potential dangers of other vehicles approaching a stopped school bus.

PennDOT offers these safety tips:

  • When waiting for the bus, stay away from traffic and line up at least five giant steps away from the curb or the roadway to wait for the bus
  • Never run after the school bus if it has already left the bus stop
  • Never push when getting on or off of the school bus
  • Always walk at least 10 feet in front of the bus when crossing so that the school bus driver can see you
  • When the school bus is moving, always stay in your seat and never put your head, arms or hands out of the window
  • Never cross the street behind the school bus
  • Never speak to strangers at the bus stop and never get into a car with a stranger

Visit www.penndot.gov and www.nhtsa.gov for additional information on school bus safety.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me