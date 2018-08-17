Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

FBI, police seek help identifying New Brighton bank robber

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 6:21 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

The Federal Bureau of Investigation and police in Beaver County’s New Brighton are asking for the public’s help to identify a man who robbed Huntington Bank on Friday.

The man entered the bank at 921 Third Ave. at about 1:15 p.m.

According to the FBI, the robber handed a note to the teller demanding money and left the bank on foot. No one was injured.

The robber is described as a black man in his 30s. He was about 5 feet, 6 inches tall. He had a beard, glasses and was wearing a black T-shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Pittsburgh Field Office at 412-432-4000. Tipsters may remain anonymous.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

