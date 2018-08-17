Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

State police, PennDOT combine efforts to catch speeders in 2 counties

Tribune-Review | Friday, Aug. 17, 2018, 10:30 p.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

State police issued more than 230 citations Wednesday in a crackdown on speeding in PennDOT work zones in Westmoreland and Washington counties.

Part of Operation Yellow Jacket, the speeding enforcement details placed state troopers in cabs of marked PennDOT vehicles along Interstate 70, near the Bentleyville exit in Washington County, and along Route 271, near Waterford in Westmoreland County.

The operation allows police to monitor traffic speeds without being detected. Troopers in marked cruisers nearby can then issue citations for any violations.

One driver was clocked traveling 82 mph in a 55 mph speed zone on Wednesday, PennDOT officials said.

PennDOT cautioned motorists that, even when troopers aren’t sitting in PennDOT vehicles, workers are armed with the state police arrest forms that allows them to record vehicle and driver information of motorists violating traffic laws in the work zone. This information is sent to law enforcement, who can then issue citations.

