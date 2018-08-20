Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Strong wind, damaging gusts possible with looming storms

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, 5:03 a.m.
Strong wind gusts and damaging winds are possible with showers and storms forecast for Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018. (Source: National Weather Service)
Strong wind gusts and damaging winds are the main threat with showers and storms Tuesday afternoon, a National Weather Service meteorologist said Monday.

Some showers and storms are expected to develop Tuesday afternoon and carry on into the evening hours, meteorologist Rich Redmond said. There was a slight chance - 5 to 15 percent - that the area will see severe storms, he said.

It will be getting warmer and more humid Monday, with a pop-up shower late in the afternoon and showers into the evening and overnight, but most of the day looks good, Redmond said.

A warm front will move through Monday night, and it will be much more humid on Tuesday. Most of the activity is ahead of a significant cold front that will move through Tuesday night.

The combination of of the humid air and the cold front is what will spark the storms, Redmond said. How severe they’ll be will depend on how much sun gets through.

“If it stays cloudy a good part of the day tomorrow, we won’t be able to get real strong storms going,” he said. “We’ll be watching it.”

The storms will start coming through the region after 1 or 2 p.m. Tuesday, and be clear by 8 or 9 p.m., Redmond said. Wednesday will be a cloudy, gloomy day with rain that will clear out later.

A big change is expected for the second half of the week. It will be dry for a few days heading into the weekend, cooler - with temperatures around 70 on Thursday and in the low 70s on Friday - and the humidity will be gone.

“It’s going to feel much different by the second half of the week,” Redmond said.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

