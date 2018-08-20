Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Gas prices nationally at lowest point since May, ending costly summer driving season

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, 5:30 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The national average gas price has fallen to its lowest level since early May, said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

The national average fell 3.1 cents per gallon to $2.82. In the Pittsburgh area, the price went down 1.2 cents per gallon in the past week to an average of $3.12, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 731 stations in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh prices were 1.9 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and 51 cent higher than a year ago.

Nationally, the price was down 1.7 cents per gallon from a month ago, and 50.5 cents higher than a year ago.

“Oil prices have held in the mid-$60s per barrel, the price of which has been determined by a delicate balancing act of global optimism and pessimism surrounding a long litany of possible economic issues,” DeHaan said.

“As we race towards summer’s finish line, we may see more pessimism weigh on oil markets, offering some relief to weary drivers who’ve seen the most expensive summer at the pump since 2014,” he said. “Labor Day will likely claim the cheapest prices for a summer holiday this year, and I’m sure millions of motorists will take advantage.”

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

