Damaging wind, heavy downpours expected with storms

Hope for clouds on Tuesday.

More clouds, and less sun, will lessen the impact of showers and storms expected to hit the Pittsburgh region in the afternoon, National Weather Service meteorologist Rich Redmond said.

While there will be some showers and an isolated storm around the area in the morning, the stronger storms are expected between 2 and 6 p.m., Redmond said.

“The main threat if we do see severe weather will be damaging wind,” he said. “There’s also going to be some heavy downpours with the storms. Localized flooding is possible as well if we get any storms that run over the same area for a while.

“We’ll bee keeping an eye on it all day.”

The storms will be out of the area by this evening, but the area won’t get much of a break. More showers, but nothing severe, are expected overnight, Redmond said. On Wednesday, it will be cooler with showers through most of the day.

It’s expected to be dry on Thursday and Friday, but the weekend, at least the first half anyway, is not looking as good.

A weak system coming through Saturday will bring another chance for some showers and cooler temperatures. When the Steelers take to Heinz Field Saturday afternoon, it could be a little wet with temperatures in the lower 70s, Redmond said.

“Hopefully we’ll dry out on Sunday,” he said. “At least the second half of the weekend will not be too bad.”

