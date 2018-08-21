Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Beaver Falls police: 2-year-old had access to fentanyl

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Tuesday, Aug. 21, 2018, 5:24 a.m.
Drugs and cash Beaver Falls police said was seized when they and the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office executed a search warrant at a residence Monday morning, Aug. 20, 2018. (Source: Beaver Falls Police)

Beaver Falls police said they found a 2-year-old child with “direct and open access” to fentanyl during a drug investigation Monday morning.

City police and the state Attorney General’s Office executed a search warrant at 72 Pleasantview Homes around 8:50 a.m. Monday, Beaver Falls police said on their Facebook page.

Police said they seized $43,000 in cash, 2 ounces of fentanyl, 100 oxycodone tablets and ecstasy pills, about a pound of marijuana and digital scales.

Two people were arrested. Dorian Warr, of Detroit, Mich., was charged with four counts of possession with intent to deliver and endangering the welfare of a child; while Madison Hess, of Beaver Falls, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

