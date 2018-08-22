Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Judge won't give ex-Erie officer convicted in fatal DUI more prison time

Erie Times-news | Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2018, 8:12 a.m.

Updated 8 hours ago

An Erie County judge has denied a request from prosecutors to give an ex-Erie police officer a longer prison sentence in an off-duty DUI crash that killed a 57-year-old man.

The ruling followed a motion from the Erie County District Attorney’s Office that asked for the officer, 48-year-old Cheryl A. Frey, to receive more than the mandatory minimum sentence of three to six years in state prison.

Frey has begun serving that prison sentence at the State Correctional Institution at Muncy, according to state records.

Judge William R. Cunningham sentenced Frey earlier this month, delivering the mandatory minimum sentence of three years for the charge of homicide by vehicle while DUI. The sentence was in the high end of the standard range of state sentencing guidelines and included three years of probation.

Assistant District Attorney Jeremy Lightner filed a motion on Aug. 9 asking Cunningham to resentence Frey to an aggravated-range sentence, which could add up to about a year to Frey’s sentence, according to the guidelines. Lightner had also made that request at Frey’s sentencing hearing on Aug. 1.

Cunningham denied the request in a one-sentence order filed Friday.

“We’re disappointed in that,” District Attorney Jack Daneri said Tuesday. “We thought that the circumstances of her trial testimony and her lack of acceptance of responsibility … were all factors that warranted a sentence above the bare minimum.”

Frey’s lawyer, Andrew Sisinni, did not respond to a message left at his law office on Tuesday. In a response to Lightner’s motion filed Thursday, Sisinni wrote that Cunningham had “considered all factors in this case prior to issuing (the) sentence.” Sisinni asked Cunningham to deny Lightner’s motion.

Lightner argued in his motion that Frey did not take responsibility for the Feb. 18, 2017, crash that killed Wade A. Schulze.

Evidence at Frey’s trial in June showed that she consumed as many as 13 drinks before driving her Subaru Crosstrek. Her blood-alcohol content was 0.232 percent, nearly three times the legal limit of 0.08 percent, according to information presented at the trial.

The prosecution charged that she drove the Crosstrek into the opposing lane of traffic as she drove north on Route 99 in McKean Township, striking a southbound Honda Civic driven by Schulze.

“This was not a case of a one-time lapse in judgment, a momentary loss of control, nor flawed decision making,” Lightner wrote in his motion. “In this case, the facts at trial clearly showed a woman who, knowing that she was deeply intoxicated, got behind the wheel of a car in the middle of the night.”

The defense argued at Frey’s trial that the direction of the vehicles was reversed and that Schulze, who had a BAC of 0.11 percent, caused the crash.

Jurors convicted Frey of homicide by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, involuntary manslaughter and DUI.

Frey had previously pleaded guilty to a count of homicide by vehicle while DUI and a count of DUI, but withdrew the plea in March. Sisinni said at that time that Frey did not believe she was the “proximate cause” of the crash.

