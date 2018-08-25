Cardinal Wuerl, Dum Dums highlight the week that was

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Fallout continued this past week from the release of a grand jury report detailing alleged sexual abuse of children by Catholic priests.

The report prompted thousands to sign an online petition calling for Cardinal Donald Wuerl's name to be removed from North Catholic High School. Vandals did it first this week; the diocese made it official a couple of days later.

A look back at some of the most-read and notable news from the week of Aug. 20:

Cardinal Wuerl's name painted over at North Catholic High School

Someone painted over Cardinal Donald Wuerl's name on the sign at North Catholic High School along Route 228 in Cranberry with red spray paint. The vandalism, reported Monday morning, came after a grand jury report detailing alleged sex abuse by Pennsylvania priests, and calls for Wuerl's name to be removed from the Cranberry Township school for his role in the scandal while he was bishop at the Pittsburgh diocese.

By mid-week, the news came out that Wuerl's name will be removed from the school, which will again be known as North Catholic High School.

Honolulu then ... Pittsburgh? City ranks No. 2 most-livable in America

And whether Pittsburgh is No. 1 or No. 2 could depend on how you look at it. Pittsburgh was ranked second most livable of all American cities behind Honolulu. But, that would make the Steel City No. 1 on the mainland, right? Worldwide, Pittsburgh was named 32nd most livable city out of 140.

Westmoreland couple sues maker of Dum Dums lollipops after son choked

By midweek, people were talking about Dum Dums and a Westmoreland County couple who were suing Spangler Candy, the maker of the lollipops, after they say their son chocked on a defective sucker. Mark and Kristina Matthews say they're not doing it for money.

Mount Pleasant veterinarian fined for malpractice

On Thursday came news that Laurie A. Joseph of Top Notch Veterinary Services in Mt. Pleasant had been fined for malpractice. She allegedly prescribed a combination of steroids and pain medication to a dog in 2015, which caused kidney failure and the dog had to be euthanized.

Built in Jeannette, giant 171-ton Elliott turbine lumbers through Donora

A 171-ton steam turbine was capturing fascination on Friday. The two-day process of moving it Friday and Saturday was going to close several roads in Donora, as the massive piece of machinery made its way from Elliott Group to the Monongahela River, where it's to be taken by barge to Monaca.

News also broke Friday that police at Penn State University charged Charles Thomas Hitechew after he allegedly threatened on Twitter earlier in August to commit a mass shooting at Beaver Stadium.