Reported shooting threat prompts Charleroi to cancel football game at Monessen

The Charleroi Area School District canceled Friday night’s football game at Monessen, citing an alleged threat that a Charleroi player would be shot after the game.

According to a Charleroi Area Facebook post, the district received information about the threat at 11:30 a.m. Friday and decided to cancel the 7 p.m. game between the neighboring rivals because of “the serious nature of these threats.”

According to Charleroi Area Superintendent Edward Zelich, a district football coach said a Charleroi player reportedly received the threat from a Monessen player via social media.

Zelich, who did not name the players involved, said the district’s school resource officers still were investigating the alleged threat Friday evening. Local law enforcement also was involved in the investigation, he said.

“It would be nice to have the phone record, if possible,” Zelich said.

Monessen district officials found no evidence to substantiate the threat, said that district’s superintendent, Leanne Spazak.

“We felt confident it was unfounded,” she said.

“I respect their investigation,” Zelich said of the probe conducted by Monessen officials. “I believe everyone is innocent until proven guilty.”

But, he said, there wasn’t enough evidence to resolve the case at 2 p.m. Friday, when the two districts were conferring about the status of the evening game. He said students still were making reports about the threat.

“What played into my mind was the opportunity for student-athletes to compete, but their health, safety and welfare was first,” Zelich said. “I couldn’t make a sound decision, without gathering more information … that both communities could be safe.”

He said Monessen officials turned down his request to reschedule the game for Saturday, leading to the decision to cancel it.

Spazak acknowledged that the game won’t be rescheduled, noting Monessen students were disappointed by the cancellation of the non-conference face-off between the rival football programs.

She said the incident won’t trigger any changes in security for upcoming Monessen games.

“We have excellent security at our games,” she said.

Monessen students are scheduled to attend their first day of classes for the academic year on Monday. Charleroi Area students returned to their classrooms on Thursday.

The neighboring schools’ football rivalry dates back to 1907, with Charleroi Area holding a 49-43-9 advantage.

About 100 people, including spectators and players, were involved in a brawl at a basketball game between Clairton and Monessen at Clairton Education Center on Feb. 6. Police used pepper spray to break up the fight.

Six teenagers and six adults were charged in the aftermath of the brawl.

WPIAL put the Clairton and Monessen boys basketball teams on an unprecedented five-year probation after the fight. All players involved were suspended for one game.

Any games between the two teams for the next two seasons must be held without spectators.

Staff writer Jacob Tierney contributed to this report. Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.