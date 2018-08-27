Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Gas prices hold steady as Labor Day weekend approaches

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, 8:21 a.m.

Updated 4 hours ago

The price of gas changed little in the past week as oil prices saw a “mini-resurgence” back to $69 per barrel, stifling the relief seen at pumps the week before, a petroleum analyst said.

“With Labor Day dead ahead, we may see a small rise in the national average this week, depending on oil’s move, but largely, this seems like the last week we’ll see elevated prices as demand is set to drop with the conclusion of Labor Day weekend,” said Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.

“The Atlantic remains quiet, so there’s little chance of a major disruption for the time being, with the overall consensus that we’ll soon see prices falling once again across most of the country,” he said.

In Pittsburgh, gas prices went down 1 cent per gallon in the past week, to an average of $3.10, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 731 stations. Prices are 49.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago and 2.3 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

The national average is unchanged from last week at $2.83. That’s 46.9 cents per gallon higher than a year ago, and 2.4 cents per gallon less than a month ago.

Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

