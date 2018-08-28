Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Police seek man after attempted child abduction in Brownsville

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Tuesday, Aug. 28, 2018, 4:30 a.m.

Police are looking for a man in an all-white cargo van they say attempted to abduct a child in Brownsville Monday night, according to Tribune-Review news partner WPXI-TV.

The man attempted the abduction at about 8:30 on Ann Street, police told the TV station.

The suspect is a white man with gray hair and no glasses or facial hair. The van has white bumpers and tinted windows, police told the station.

Brownsville Police may be reached at 724-785-5761 with any information.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Wes at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

