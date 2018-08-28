Heat and humidity remains with 2 more days in the 90s

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Summer is still here and letting us know in a big way.

With highs in the 90s predicted Tuesday and Wednesday, plus high humidity, it will feel like it’s 95 degrees both afternoons, said Evan Bookbinder, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Moon. There will be more sun Tuesday.

“We’re back to what summer should be like,” he said.

It’s been awhile since the region has seen a really hot day — since July 15, to be exact, which is the last time the temperatures hit the 90s, Bookbinder said. Temperatures have been below normal for the last month or so.

The average high for this time of year is about 80 degrees.

“This will be pretty significant in terms of heat,” he said.

But never fear, pumpkin spice aficionados — fall is coming. The autumnal equinox is Sept. 23.

