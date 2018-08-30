94-year-old man accused of inappropriately touching 2 rehab center patients
Updated 1 hour ago
A 94-year-old Brownsville man is accused of inappropriately touching two women at a Fayette County rehabilitation facility, according to state police.
George Massimini was a volunteer at Uniontown Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center in South Union Township when the incidents are alleged to have occurred between July 23 and 28, police said in a news release.
Troopers said Massimini touched two women, ages, 66 and 81, without their consent and also exposed himself to the 81-year-old woman. He was charged Wednesday with indecent assault and indecent exposure. He has not been arraigned on the charges and no hearings are scheduled.
Massimini is no longer a volunteer at the center, a spokeswoman said.
