Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Pittsburgh diocese places 3 priests on leave following sexual abuse allegations
Regional

West Mifflin youth football team banned after falsifying forms for too-old player

Wes Venteicher
Wes Venteicher | Friday, Aug. 31, 2018, 12:22 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Leaders of a West Mifflin youth football team lied on registration papers to field a 275-pound boy who was too old for the team and lives outside its geographic boundaries, according to a Washington/Greene youth football league official.

The 6-foot-2-inch tall boy, who turns 14 next month, injured five boys from a Charleroi team made up mostly of 10- and 11-year-olds in the first quarter of the team’s first pre-season game on Aug. 19, said Bill Spencer, the league’s president.

“I was just shocked at how big and aggressive he was on every play,” said Spencer, who reviewed tapes of the game after parents started calling him about the player.

Spencer investigated this week and found false information on the boy’s registration form.

The form says the boy is entering sixth grade — the highest eligible grade — when in reality he is in a higher grade, Spencer said. It says he is two years younger than he is, and lists a Duquesne address instead of the McKeesport address where the boy lives and even plays for a middle-school football team, Spencer said.

The form lists the name of the boy’s mom, Jackie Dawson, but the phone number and email address listed are for Tiffany Palyok, the West Mifflin team’s vice president.

Palyok didn’t immediately return a phone call or email Friday.

Dawson, the boy’s mom, said in an email to Spencer that she didn’t know the league had a grade-level cutoff. Had she known, she wouldn’t have let him play, she wrote.

She said she asked the team’s coach about her son’s age, and he told her the boy couldn’t play. She then talked with Palyok and another leader of the West Mifflin team. Dawson wrote in the email that she was told, “It didn’t matter what anyone says he is playing, and he can play so bring him out.”

West Mifflin joined the league last year, and won few or no games in the team’s first season, Spencer said.

He said the league moved the team to a different division where he thought the team could compete, only to find out about the falsified registration papers.

The league’s board voted unanimously at a meeting Wednesday to indefinitely ban West Mifflin from the league.

“We did what we felt we had to do to protect all the kids in our league,” Spencer said.

Wes Venteicher is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Wes at 412-380-5676, wventeicher@tribweb.com or via Twitter @wesventeicher.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me