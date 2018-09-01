Bike ride from West Newton to Pittsburgh to raise money for Red Cross

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Bicyclists can exercise and raise money for a worthy cause next month, when the Chestnut Ridge Chapter of the American Red Cross on Oct. 6 hosts bike rides along the Great Allegheny Passage between Pittsburgh’s South Side and West Newton.

The Ride for the Red — Steel Towns Trail Ride will is designed for cyclists to choose their own starting point and ride anywhere from one mile up to 62 miles, which would be round-trip from beginning to end. Riders must return to their starting point or arrangement for their own transportation after their ride.

Riders will be able to register the day of the event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the West Newton Trailhead, next to the West Newton Bridge, and at the Pittsburgh Technology Council, 2000 Technology Drive, on the South Side.

Red Cross volunteers will serve bottled water and light refreshments at hydration stations located every four to eight miles along the trail, but riders are still urged to carry water and snacks. Riders should carry a cell phone and are encouraged to ride with a friend.

The registration fee is $45. Participants also are asked to try to raise $200 in support of the Red Cross.

The deadline for riders receiving a Red Cross T-shirt is Sept. 7. As of Saturday, $30,715 had already been raised, according to the Red Cross.

Tax-deductible donations can be sent by cash or check to the American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge, ATTN: Ride for the Red, 351 Harvey Ave., Suite B, Greensburg, PA 15601. The donations are tax-deductible.

For more information and to register, visit crowdrise.com/RidetheSteelTownTrail .

The American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge serves Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.