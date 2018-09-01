Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Bike ride from West Newton to Pittsburgh to raise money for Red Cross

Joe Napsha
Joe Napsha | Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, 9:42 a.m.
Robin Seibel of Salem Township rides off from West Newton Monday morning on the Great Allegheny Passage, destined for Washington, D.C. Seibel was one of nine riders participating in the seventh annual Bike4Life fundraising event for the American Red Cross. The group of long-distance bicyclists expect to bike the 300 miles to the nation's capital by Friday.
Joes Napsha | Trib Total Media
Robin Seibel of Salem Township rides off from West Newton Monday morning on the Great Allegheny Passage, destined for Washington, D.C. Seibel was one of nine riders participating in the seventh annual Bike4Life fundraising event for the American Red Cross. The group of long-distance bicyclists expect to bike the 300 miles to the nation's capital by Friday.

Updated 2 hours ago

Bicyclists can exercise and raise money for a worthy cause next month, when the Chestnut Ridge Chapter of the American Red Cross on Oct. 6 hosts bike rides along the Great Allegheny Passage between Pittsburgh’s South Side and West Newton.

The Ride for the Red — Steel Towns Trail Ride will is designed for cyclists to choose their own starting point and ride anywhere from one mile up to 62 miles, which would be round-trip from beginning to end. Riders must return to their starting point or arrangement for their own transportation after their ride.

Riders will be able to register the day of the event from 7:30 to 9 a.m. at the West Newton Trailhead, next to the West Newton Bridge, and at the Pittsburgh Technology Council, 2000 Technology Drive, on the South Side.

Red Cross volunteers will serve bottled water and light refreshments at hydration stations located every four to eight miles along the trail, but riders are still urged to carry water and snacks. Riders should carry a cell phone and are encouraged to ride with a friend.

The registration fee is $45. Participants also are asked to try to raise $200 in support of the Red Cross.

The deadline for riders receiving a Red Cross T-shirt is Sept. 7. As of Saturday, $30,715 had already been raised, according to the Red Cross.

Tax-deductible donations can be sent by cash or check to the American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge, ATTN: Ride for the Red, 351 Harvey Ave., Suite B, Greensburg, PA 15601. The donations are tax-deductible.

For more information and to register, visit crowdrise.com/RidetheSteelTownTrail .

The American Red Cross of Chestnut Ridge serves Armstrong, Fayette, Indiana and Westmoreland counties.

Joe Napsha is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Joe at 724-836-5252 or jnapsha@tribweb.com.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me