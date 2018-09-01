Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Beaver County GOP official resigns over Facebook post calling black NFL players baboons

Aaron Aupperlee
Aaron Aupperlee | Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, 10:42 a.m.
FILE - In this Sept. 11, 2017 file photo, from left, Miami Dolphins’ Jelani Jenkins, Arian Foster, Michael Thomas, and Kenny Stills, kneel during the singing of the national anthem before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks in Seattle. Miami Dolphins players who protest on the field during the national anthem this season could be suspended for up to four games under a new team policy issued to players this week. The policy obtained by The Associated Press on Thursday, July 19, 2018 classifies anthem protests as conduct detrimental to the club, punishable by suspension without pay, a fine or both. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear, File)
Updated 1 hour ago

A Republican Committee of Beaver County official who called black NFL players “baboons” on Facebook has resigned.

Carla Maloney, the former secretary of the organization, called her own comments “distasteful, inappropriate and insensitive” in her resignation letter to committee Chair Chip Kohser.

“Those that know me know that I come from a diverse family that represents modern America,” Maloney wrote in the letter. “I know my posts and comments were disrespectful to not only the people that I love, but families across the country.”

Maloney apologized to people offended by her posts.

“I know I am a better person than this and, as I step away from these public positions, I will work to show everyone who I truly am,” Maloney wrote.

In the letter, she resigned from her post as secretary and as an elected member of the committee.

“The views expressed in her posts are abhorrent and have no place in reasonable public discourse. We denounce these comments in the strongest terms possible,” the Republican Committee of Beaver County posted to its website Friday.

The Facebook page where Maloney made the comments has been taken down.

According to the Beaver County Times, Maloney’s posts were directed at players kneeling during the national anthem .

“Tired of these over paid ignorant blacks telling me what I should believe in. I will tell you what I believe in and that is our Flag the National Anthem and America period end of story,” the Times reported she wrote. “You don’t like it here go to Africa see how you like it there. We are all Americans not African American not Hispanic American. WE ARE ALL AMERICAN.”

The Steelers were not exempt from Maloney’s vitriol.

“Steelers are now just as bad as the rest of the over paid baboons. You respect your flag, country and our national anthem. How many men and women have lost limbs or died to protect this country and you baboons want respect,” she wrote, according to the Times. “If you want respect you need to earn it and so far you haven’t. Stop watching, or going to a game and paying for over priced food, water and tickets. Let’s see how the baboons get paid when white people stop paying their salaries.”

Aaron Aupperlee is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Aaron at 412-336-8448, aaupperlee@tribweb.com or via Twitter @tinynotebook.

