Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

SCI Greene officer latest to fall ill as state prison lockdown continues

Brian C. Rittmeyer
Brian C. Rittmeyer | Saturday, Sept. 1, 2018, 5:24 p.m.
FILE â This June 1, 2018, file photo, shows a housing unit in the west section of the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix in Collegeville, Pa. The first phase of transferring more than 2,500 inmates from the 89-year-old state prison at Graterford to the long-delayed $400 million SCI Phoenix prison began Wednesday, July 11, 2018, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, which plans to bus hundreds of inmates a day to the new prison facility about a mile down the road until all are relocated. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma, File)
FILE â This June 1, 2018, file photo, shows a housing unit in the west section of the State Correctional Institution at Phoenix in Collegeville, Pa. The first phase of transferring more than 2,500 inmates from the 89-year-old state prison at Graterford to the long-delayed $400 million SCI Phoenix prison began Wednesday, July 11, 2018, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections, which plans to bus hundreds of inmates a day to the new prison facility about a mile down the road until all are relocated. (AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma, File)

Updated 5 hours ago

Another corrections officer fell ill at a Pennsylvania state prison, a spokeswoman confirmed.

Officials believe synthetic marijuana is responsible for sickening more than two dozen employees in state facilities in the past month. The prison system remains on lockdown, but it has been modified somewhat, spokeswoman Susan McNaughton said.

In an email, McNaughton confirmed that an officer at SCI Greene was taken to a hospital Saturday morning. He had been doing inventory in a broom closet.

Officials believe clear, liquefied forms of marijuana are coming into the facilities on paper, such as on letters or the pages of books. Inmates then eat or smoke the paper.

The state’s 24 corrections facilities were locked down on Wednesday. That meant inmates must remain in their cells for 24 hours a day, no visitors are allowed and inmate mail is limited to legal correspondence.

McNaughton said Saturday that inmates were still remaining in their cells “except for controlled showers and phone access on their units.”

They are allowing some work crews to work, such as laundry and kitchen, “but all other inmates remain in their cells.”

Staff writer Aaron Aupperlee contributed to this report. Brian Rittmeyer is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Brian at 724-226-4701, brittmeyer@tribweb.com or via Twitter @BCRittmeyer.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me