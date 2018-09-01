SCI Greene officer latest to fall ill as state prison lockdown continues

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Another corrections officer fell ill at a Pennsylvania state prison, a spokeswoman confirmed.

Officials believe synthetic marijuana is responsible for sickening more than two dozen employees in state facilities in the past month. The prison system remains on lockdown, but it has been modified somewhat, spokeswoman Susan McNaughton said.

In an email, McNaughton confirmed that an officer at SCI Greene was taken to a hospital Saturday morning. He had been doing inventory in a broom closet.

Officials believe clear, liquefied forms of marijuana are coming into the facilities on paper, such as on letters or the pages of books. Inmates then eat or smoke the paper.

The state’s 24 corrections facilities were locked down on Wednesday. That meant inmates must remain in their cells for 24 hours a day, no visitors are allowed and inmate mail is limited to legal correspondence.

McNaughton said Saturday that inmates were still remaining in their cells “except for controlled showers and phone access on their units.”

They are allowing some work crews to work, such as laundry and kitchen, “but all other inmates remain in their cells.”

