1 man injured in Indiana County small plane crash

One man was hurt in a small plane crash in Indiana County on Sunday morning.

The crash was reported to Indiana County 911 shortly before 9:30 a.m.

The single-engine plane had taken off from Indiana County Jimmy Stewart Airport with two men aboard. It crashed about a quarter-mile from the airport off of Airport Road in White Township.

The crash happened after the plane’s engine quit after takeoff and the plane could not get back to the runway, said Mike Empfield, assistant chief with the Indiana Fire Association. It clipped a tree on the way down.

A student pilot and an instructor were aboard the plane.

Only one was taken to a hospital for treatment; Empfield could not say which one it was. He said the man had bumps, bruises and cuts and was complaining of back pain.

State police in Indiana County could not provide additional information.

Empfield said firefighters had to clean up a fuel leak, and their efforts were complicated by the plane’s impact damaging an underground electrical transformer.

The plane was removed from the crash site and taken back to the airport, where local officials were waiting on representatives of the Federal Aviation Administration to arrive and begin their investigation, Empfield said.

