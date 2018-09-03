Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Heat forces several Western Pa. schools to dismiss students early Tuesday

Tribune-Review | Monday, Sept. 3, 2018, 1:21 p.m.

Updated 2 hours ago

Some school districts in the area are considering letting students out early this week because of hot weather forecasts.

Pittsburgh Public Schools will dismiss students two hours early Tuesday, the district said.

It will be up to coaches whether to continue with middle or high school sports. All other after-school activities in the district are cancelled.

Pittsburgh schools may release students early throughout the week as temperatures are predicted to stay high.

The National Weather Service in Moon is forecasting hot and sunny days on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low 90s. On Thursday, the high temperature is predicted to be 88 degrees with a chance of storms after 3 p.m.

The Kiski Area School District will also send students home two hours early, according to a letter from Superintendent Timothy P. Scott.

“Temperatures are forecasted to reach 90 degrees tomorrow with a “real feel” of 99 degrees. As you are aware, many of the classrooms in the district are without air conditioning. High heat and humidity affects everyone, but typically has the greatest adverse impact on our younger children,” Scott wrote.

The schools will still provide lunch, the letter stated. The district will announce future early dismissals by 6 p.m. the night before.

The Greensburg Salem School District is sending student home early Tuesday and Wednesday. Middle and high school students will be let out at noon, elementary students at 1:15 p.m.

Elementary students at Mt. Pleasant Area School District will be dismissed at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. In a letter to parents , superintendent Timothy Gabauer said the decision was made because elementary buildings have limited air conditioned space inside and two of those buildings have classrooms on second floors.

Laurel Highlands School District in Fayette County will take a similar approach on Tuesday and Wednesday, according to a message posted on its social media channels . On those days, middle-schoolers will be dismissed at noon, elementary students can leave at 1 p.m. and high school students will be dismissed at 2.

Butler Area School District superintendent Brian White Jr. said schools in the district will dismiss two hours early.

Shaler Area Schools will also send students home early. High schoolers will go home at 11:45 a.m., middle schoolers at 12:15 p.m., elementary school students at 12:30 p.m. and primary school students at 1 p.m.

