Regional

Medical marijuana dispensary opening in Uniontown

Renatta Signorini | Tuesday, Sept. 4, 2018, 7:45 a.m.
FILE - In this Thursday, July 12, 2018 file photo, a newly-transplanted cannabis cuttings grow in pots at a medical marijuana cultivation facility in Massachusetts. In a report released on Monday, Aug. 27, 2018, researchers at UC San Diego detected marijuana's mind-altering ingredients in breast milk of nursing mothers, raising doctors' concerns amid evidence that increasing numbers of U.S. women are using pot during pregnancy and afterward. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

Fayette County’s first medical marijuana dispensary is set to open today in Uniontown.

Maitri Medicinals renovated a former sporting goods building at 27 W. Main St. and nearby parking lot for the dispensary. Twelve people from Fayette and Westmoreland counties are employed there.

The dispensary will be open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The company plans to open an East Liberty dispensary later this year.

Maitri (pronounced my-tree) Medicinals was approved in July by the state to transform a 50,000-square-foot facility in RIDC Park on O’Hara into a greenhouse and marijuana processing facility. The facility will likely produce the full range of medical marijuana products allowed under state law — dry leaf, salves, concentrates, tinctures, ointments and pills.

