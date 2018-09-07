Troopers seeking information on man accused of recent car theft in Indiana County

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

State police in Indiana are seeking the public’s help identifying a man suspected of stealing a car last June from a restaurant parking lot near Indiana.

Trooper Matt Schmotzer said that an employee at Eat ‘n Park on Oakland Avenue in White Township reported that after her shift ended at 5 a.m. June 3, a black male riding a mountain bike approached her and ordered her out of her 2002, two-door Grand Am. Schmotzer said the suspect then put the bike in the trunk and fled in the vehicle.

Trooper Clifford Greenfield reported that the suspect later purchased cigarettes at a BP station in Saltsburg, where surveillance photographs were obtained.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 30s, approximately 6-feet, 2-inches tall with a medium build.

The car was later recovered in Rankin.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.

