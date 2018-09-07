Troopers seeking information on man accused of recent car theft in Indiana County

Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 9:21 a.m.

State police in Indiana are seeking the public’s help identifying a man suspected of stealing a car last June from a restaurant parking lot near Indiana.

Trooper Matt Schmotzer said that an employee at Eat ‘n Park on Oakland Avenue in White Township reported that after her shift ended at 5 a.m. June 3, a black male riding a mountain bike approached her and ordered her out of her 2002, two-door Grand Am. Schmotzer said the suspect then put the bike in the trunk and fled in the vehicle.

Trooper Clifford Greenfield reported that the suspect later purchased cigarettes at a BP station in Saltsburg, where surveillance photographs were obtained.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 30s, approximately 6-feet, 2-inches tall with a medium build.

The car was later recovered in Rankin.

Anyone with information is asked to call state police at (724) 357-1960.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

