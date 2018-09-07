Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Rapper, Pittsburgh native Mac Miller reportedly dead at 26
Regional

Woman killed, 2 hurt in head-on crash on I-79 in Washington County

The Associated Press | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 9:30 a.m.
MaxPixel

Updated 9 hours ago

Authorities say a head-on crash on an interstate highway in Washington County left a woman dead and two other people injured.

The crash occurred shortly before 4:30 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 79 in North Strabane.

State police say a man driving a southbound pickup truck crossed a grassy median and entered the northbound lanes, where he collided with an SUV and then hit a car head-on.

The car’s driver, 59-year-old Esther Bernice Davis of Canonsburg, was pronounced dead at the scene a short time later. The drivers of the pickup and the SUV suffered undisclosed injuries and were being treated at hospitals.

The cause if the crash remains under investigation.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me