Regional

Delivery of large generator could cause traffic delays in central Fayette County

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Friday, Sept. 7, 2018, 1:30 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

The Municipal Authority of Westmoreland County is warning some central Fayette County residents that they could experience traffic delays next week with preparation work and delivery of a 43-ton, 40-foot-long generator to power an area water treatment plant.

The 2.5 megawatt generator will power the Indian Creek Water Treatment plant during electric outages, authority spokesman Matt Junker said. The delivery will cause traffic delays mostly on side streets in the Wheeler neighborhood of Dunbar Township between Monday and Wednesday.

Most of the delays will occur between 8 a.m. and noon on those days, Junker said.

The authority reported Clair, Kirk and Cambria streets and Riverside Drive will experience delays of up to 3 hours. On Riverside and Clair, some guardrails will be removed and gravel and road plates installed.

Junker said only brief interruptions are anticipated on Route 119, where it intersects with Clair Street.

Flaggers and appropriate signs will be present during all work, according to Junker. Most delays are anticipated to occur Tuesday.

A crane to place the $755,000 diesel generator will arrive Monday and a rear-steel trailer will deliver it Tuesday.

The fuel tank will arrive afterwards, and its arrival, removal of the crane, and replacement of guardrails may result in delays through Wednesday, Junker said.

According to the authority, installation is expected to take two to four weeks.

Junker said the generator will permit continuous operation of the water treatment plant during electrical power outages. Indian Creek is permitted to withdraw 40 million gallons per day from the Youghiogheny River and treats water for more than half of MAWC’s approximately 120,000 water accounts.

Water treated at the plant is also sold in bulk to users in Pleasant Valley, Belle Vernon, and PA American in Uniontown.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

