Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Time lapse video shows construction of Tower of Voices, Flight 93 memorial

Renatta Signorini
Renatta Signorini | Sunday, Sept. 9, 2018, 8:54 a.m.

Updated 3 hours ago

A time lapse video released Sunday by EarthCam combines more than 275,000 images to show progress and completion of various parts of Flight 93 National Memorial, including the Tower of Voices.

The tower is set to be dedicated Sunday after about a year of work at the Somerset County park that memorializes the 40 passengers and crew members aboard United Airlines Flight 93. The group wrested control of the plane away from terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001 before it crashed in a Stonycreek Township field.

The tower is the final piece of the memorial. EarthCam has been capturing its construction, just as it has for the Wall of Names and Visitors Center at the memorial site.

The 3-minute video ranges from snowy days to bright sun as crews and cranes work to complete the project. At the end, there is a nighttime and sunrise view of the tower.

The 93-foot Tower of Voices will feature, when completed, 40 wind chimes cut and tooled to produce a certain musical note when wind flows through the tower near the park entrance. The chimes, made from aluminum tubes, represent the voices of the 40 people aboard the plane.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed on 9/11, when hijackers flew commercial airplanes into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the Pennsylvania field. The passengers and crew of Flight 93 are credited with trying to breach the cockpit after four hijackers tried to fly the plane to a suspected target in the nation’s capital.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me