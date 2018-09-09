Time lapse video shows construction of Tower of Voices, Flight 93 memorial

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A time lapse video released Sunday by EarthCam combines more than 275,000 images to show progress and completion of various parts of Flight 93 National Memorial, including the Tower of Voices.

The tower is set to be dedicated Sunday after about a year of work at the Somerset County park that memorializes the 40 passengers and crew members aboard United Airlines Flight 93. The group wrested control of the plane away from terrorists on Sept. 11, 2001 before it crashed in a Stonycreek Township field.

The tower is the final piece of the memorial. EarthCam has been capturing its construction, just as it has for the Wall of Names and Visitors Center at the memorial site.

The 3-minute video ranges from snowy days to bright sun as crews and cranes work to complete the project. At the end, there is a nighttime and sunrise view of the tower.

The 93-foot Tower of Voices will feature, when completed, 40 wind chimes cut and tooled to produce a certain musical note when wind flows through the tower near the park entrance. The chimes, made from aluminum tubes, represent the voices of the 40 people aboard the plane.

Nearly 3,000 people were killed on 9/11, when hijackers flew commercial airplanes into New York’s World Trade Center, the Pentagon and the Pennsylvania field. The passengers and crew of Flight 93 are credited with trying to breach the cockpit after four hijackers tried to fly the plane to a suspected target in the nation’s capital.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.