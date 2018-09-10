Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Images reveal flooding devastation across the region

Tribune-Review | Monday, Sept. 10, 2018, 4:48 p.m.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Flood waters begin to surround homes along First Ave. as flooding continues along the Youghiogheny River in Sutersville, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
PennDOT crews block Route 119 at the intersection with Willow Crossing Road in Hempfield Township on September 10, 2018 after rising water caused several vehicles to become stranded. The heavy rain is a result of the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Rising water caused several vehicles to become stranded on Route 119 at the intersection with Willow Crossing Road in Hempfield Township on September 10, 2018. The heavy rain is a result of the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Dan Kubik, 75, is helped out of a raft, as swift water rescues works to evacuate the last of the animals and residents, as flooding continues along the Sewickley Creek in Lowber, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Kubik had two dogs, two rabbits, and two litters of kittens that had to be brought to dry ground.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Onlookers take photos as Jacks Run overflows its banks in Hempfield Township on September 10, 2018 near the Five Star Trail. The heavy rain is a result of the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon.
Sean Stipp | Tribune-Review
Maintenances worker Jacob Moyer of the Greensburg Parks & Recreation Department monitors the rising water at the at the Thomas Lynch Field Complex on September 25, 2018. The heavy rain is a result of the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon.
Debris collects in docks as water levels rise on Buffalo Creek, Monday Sept 10, 2018. Many boaters pulled there boats from the Allegheny River and tributarie as water rises to 14ft and predicted to crest at 16.4 later in the day.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
A yard on Brittany Drive in Dunlevy, Washington County, floods on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Sue McFarland | Tribune-Review
Route 88 in Washington County is shut down by police between Dunlevy and Allenport on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Sue McFarland | Tribune-Review
Flooding between Dunlevy and Speers shuts down a portion of Route 88.
Sue McFarland | Tribune-Review
A duck shakes water off as it flees the boat docks along the Allegheny River in Freeport. Monday Sept 10, 2018. Many boaters pulled there boats from the river as water rises to 14ft and predicted to crest at 16.4 later in the day.
Louis B. Ruediger | Tribune-Review
Part of Dunlevy in Washington County were flooded Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Sue McFarland | Tribune-Review
Water flows into a sinkhole on the side of Fox Chapel Road in O'Hara during heavy rains from the remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Kristina Serafini | Tribune-Review
Torrential rains caused a landslide that closed a section of Lakewood Road in Unity Township at the base of the earthen dam in Lago de Vita. Authorities at the scene said the lake level had been extensively lowered and there was no public hazard. An engineer was expected to arrive this afternoon to assess the damage.
Route 119 in Youngwood was closed because of flooding on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Flood waters make their way towards Sutersville Road, surrounding houses in Gratztown, as water continues to rise along the Youghiogheny River, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Waste Management worker Anthony Lewis surveys the water as they try to continue their garbage route, as flooding continues along the Youghiogheny River in Sutersville, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. Water quickly became knee deep, and they backed out of the road.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Water makes its way over the tops of vehicles at Casoni's Garage, as flooding continues along the Youghiogheny River in Sutersville, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Dave Baustert (left), and his son David, fill sand bags in front of their newly opened Crooked Creek Distilling, as flooding continues along the Youghiogheny River in West Newton, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Swift water rescues works to evacuate the last of the animals and residents, as flooding continues along the Sewickley Creek in Lowber, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Jonah Schutter (left), 3, and his great aunts Peggy DeLuca and Mary Ann Keegan, walk along First ave. surveying the flood damage, as flooding continues along the Youghiogheny River in Sutersville, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Water filled the bar of the West Newton VFW with more than four feet of water, as flooding continues along the Youghiogheny River in Sutersville, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The river was almost to 27 feet at the West Newton Bridge, as flooding continues along the Youghiogheny River in Sutersville, Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
West Newton resident Brandon Penney, 13, watches as the fire department pumps water from a basement along North Water Street, as flooding continues along the Youghiogheny River in West Newton, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Flood waters filled the low section of North Water Street near East Main St., as flooding continues along the Youghiogheny River in West Newton, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Shawn Waggoner, 15, watches as flooding continues along the Youghiogheny River from First Ave., in Sutersville, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Swift water rescue goes go door to door along Beechview Street checking to make sure everyone has evacuated, as flooding continues along the Youghiogheny River in Blythedale, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Swift water rescues works to evacuate the last of the animals and residents, as flooding continues along the Sewickley Creek in Lowber, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Neighbors watched from their porch as water continued to rise along the Sewickley Creek in Lowber, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
A dog hangs out in the rain, in the parking lot of the Moose Lodge along First Ave., as flooding continues along the Youghiogheny River in Sutersville, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
Water makes its way over the tops of vehicles at Casoni's Garage, as flooding continues along the Youghiogheny River in Sutersville, on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018.
Dan Speicher | Tribune-Review
The Sewickley Creek grazes the underside of the deck of the Bell's Mills covered bridge in Sewickley Township on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. The wood structure, originally constructed in 1850, is the only covered bridge in Westmoreland County and connects South Huntingdon and Sewickley townships.
Ronald Hoffman I for the Tribune-Review
The Sewickley Creek grazes the underside of the deck of the Bell's Mills covered bridge in Sewickley Township on Monday, Sept. 10, 2018. The wood structure, originally constructed in 1850, is the only covered bridge in Westmoreland County and connects South Huntingdon and Sewickley townships.

Three days of near-constant rain is causing havoc Monday across Western Pennsylvania with flooding and landslides, road and school closures and other emergency situations.

Remnants of Tropical Storm Gordon dumped more than 6 inches of rain across the region since Saturday, with more continuing Monday. The National Weather Services predicted up to another half-inch of rain from 5 a.m. through 8 p.m.

