President Trump, first lady to join 9/11 ceremony near Shanksville

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to attend today’s observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Somerset County, where the new Tower of Voices was dedicated on Sunday.

The 93-foot tall Tower of Voices has 40 wind chimes that represent the voices of 40 passengers and crew members who died aboard United Airlines Flight 93 when it crashed into a field during a terrorist attach on Sept. 11, 2001.

The tower is the final piece of the memorial. A time lapse video released Sunday by EarthCam combines more than 275,000 images to show progress and completion of various parts of Flight 93 National Memorial, including the Tower of Voices.

Trump will become the third sitting U.S. president to visit the Flight 93 crash site on the anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

Then-President George W. Bush visited the site in 2006, on the fifth anniversary of the attacks.

Departing Washington, D.C. to attend a Flight 93 September 11th Memorial Service in Shanksville, Pennsylvania with Melania. #NeverForget pic.twitter.com/O2sFUeRqeb — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2018

