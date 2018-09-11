Free Medicare benefits program offered next week at 3 locations in region
A series of free workshops outlining the basics of Medicare will be held next week in McCandless, Monroeville and Mars.
Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare to mark National Medicare Education Week, experts will discuss the range of Medicare benefits available, how to enroll and common misconceptions about the program.
The event will include a question-and-answer session and time to meet personally with Medicare experts.
Representatives from Walgreens also will provide blood pressure checks and host an “Ask A Pharmacist” booth.
The programs will be held on:
- Monday, Sept 17 at 10 a.m. — Cumberland Woods Village of UPMC, 700 Cumberland Woods Drive, McCandless.
- Wednesday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. — Sechler Law Firm, 183 Scharberry Lane Mars, Butler County.
- Friday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. — UPMC East, Conference Rooms B and C, 2775 Mosside Boulevard Monroeville.
Sign up online to attend or call 1-855-352-7920.
People who can’t attend the program can register for an online presentation that will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday.
