Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Live: Remembering 9/11 at Flight 93 Memorial 
Regional

Free Medicare benefits program offered next week at 3 locations in region

Tony LaRussa
Tony LaRussa | Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, 8:42 a.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A series of free workshops outlining the basics of Medicare will be held next week in McCandless, Monroeville and Mars.

Sponsored by UnitedHealthcare to mark National Medicare Education Week, experts will discuss the range of Medicare benefits available, how to enroll and common misconceptions about the program.

The event will include a question-and-answer session and time to meet personally with Medicare experts.

Representatives from Walgreens also will provide blood pressure checks and host an “Ask A Pharmacist” booth.

The programs will be held on:

  • Monday, Sept 17 at 10 a.m. — Cumberland Woods Village of UPMC, 700 Cumberland Woods Drive, McCandless.
  • Wednesday, Sept. 19, 10 a.m. — Sechler Law Firm, 183 Scharberry Lane Mars, Butler County.
  • Friday, Sept. 21, 10 a.m. — UPMC East, Conference Rooms B and C, 2775 Mosside Boulevard Monroeville.

Sign up online to attend or call 1-855-352-7920.

People who can’t attend the program can register for an online presentation that will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me