Live: Remembering 9/11 at Flight 93 Memorial 
Regional

Live: Remembering 9/11 at Flight 93 Memorial

Tribune-Review | Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, 9:06 a.m.

Updated 31 minutes ago

TribLIVE reporters and photographers are live at today's observance at the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville in Somerset County.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are scheduled to attend the observance this morning.

The 93-foot tall Tower of Voices was dedicated on Sunday , it includes 40 wind chimes that represent the voices of 40 passengers and crew members who died aboard United Airlines Flight 93 when it crashed into a field during a terrorist attack on Sept. 11, 2001.

Pennsylvania state troopers on horseback stand vigil over the crash site the flight 93 here before the memorial ceremony at the Flight 93 Memorial in Stoystown on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Pennsylvania state troopers on horseback stand vigil over the crash site the flight 93 here before the memorial ceremony at the Flight 93 Memorial in Stoystown on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
President Donald Trump arrives at the Flight 93 Memorial Flight 93 Memorial in Stoneycreek Township, Somerset County on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
President Donald Trump arrives at the Flight 93 Memorial Flight 93 Memorial in Stoneycreek Township, Somerset County on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
