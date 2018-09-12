Makeup 'deal' turns out to be scam at Indiana County store

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A woman was scammed this month by an unidentified male who claimed Walmart in Indiana County was offering a “deal” on makeup, according to state police.

The woman reported to troopers that the man approached her Sept. 1 at the White Township store. He claimed the store was offering a limited time “deal” in which she could purchase a large amount of makeup in a makeup bag for $20, police said.

Once the transaction was complete, the woman opened the bag and found it wasn’t what the suspect had described. She requested a refund and Walmart customer service said they had not offered the deal, police said.

The suspect could not be located inside the store. He is described as a white male between 18 and 22 years old. He had black hair and was wearing pants and a red/pink shirt.

Renatta Signorini is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Renatta at 724-837-5374, rsignorini@tribweb.com or via Twitter @byrenatta.