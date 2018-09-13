National Park Foundation highlights Flight 93 National Memorial in video

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The National Park Service and its nonprofit fundraising arm, the National Park Foundation, released a video this week highlighting the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Somerset County.

The 2-minute video begins with park ranger Katie Cordek recounting the events of 9/11, when passengers and crew members aboard Flight 93 wrested control of the plane from four hijackers and crashed it into an empty field in Somerset County.

“This memorial tells their story, that 40 complete strangers were able to unite and do something completely amazing in just short period of time,” she said.

As she speaks, the video highlights the memorial’s exhibits and markers commemorating the crash.

The video then shifts to a conversation between U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and National Park Foundation President Will Shafroth, talking about how the park was largely funded through more than $46 million private donations.

“That’s a great example of how public-private partnerships protect and promote our national parks,” Zinke said.

The video is part of the foundation’s “Find Your Park” initiative, which highlights parks nationwide while soliciting donations and volunteers.

The Find Your Park website prominently features American Express, Budweiser, Subaru and other major partners.

President Donald Trump visited the memorial Tuesday, the 17th anniversary of 9/11, to honor those who died there.

He called the field a “monument to American defiance,” and a reminder that “America will never, ever submit to tyranny.”

Trump said the passengers and crew who fought back against the terrorists “boarded the plane as strangers, and they entered eternity forever as true heroes.”