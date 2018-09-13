Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

National Park Foundation highlights Flight 93 National Memorial in video

Tribune-Review | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 1:09 p.m.
The Flight 93 National Memorial is featured in the new “Somerset Scenic Six” brochure of scenic drives in Somerset County.
Carolyn Rogers | Tribune-Review
The Flight 93 National Memorial is featured in the new “Somerset Scenic Six” brochure of scenic drives in Somerset County.
Crowds gather at the Flight 93 Memorial Flight 93 Memorial in Stoneycreek Township, Somerset County on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.
Andrew Russell | Tribune-Review
Crowds gather at the Flight 93 Memorial Flight 93 Memorial in Stoneycreek Township, Somerset County on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018.

Updated 10 hours ago

The National Park Service and its nonprofit fundraising arm, the National Park Foundation, released a video this week highlighting the Flight 93 National Memorial near Shanksville, Somerset County.

The 2-minute video begins with park ranger Katie Cordek recounting the events of 9/11, when passengers and crew members aboard Flight 93 wrested control of the plane from four hijackers and crashed it into an empty field in Somerset County.

“This memorial tells their story, that 40 complete strangers were able to unite and do something completely amazing in just short period of time,” she said.

As she speaks, the video highlights the memorial’s exhibits and markers commemorating the crash.

The video then shifts to a conversation between U.S. Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke and National Park Foundation President Will Shafroth, talking about how the park was largely funded through more than $46 million private donations.

“That’s a great example of how public-private partnerships protect and promote our national parks,” Zinke said.

The video is part of the foundation’s “Find Your Park” initiative, which highlights parks nationwide while soliciting donations and volunteers.

The Find Your Park website prominently features American Express, Budweiser, Subaru and other major partners.

President Donald Trump visited the memorial Tuesday, the 17th anniversary of 9/11, to honor those who died there.

He called the field a “monument to American defiance,” and a reminder that “America will never, ever submit to tyranny.”

Trump said the passengers and crew who fought back against the terrorists “boarded the plane as strangers, and they entered eternity forever as true heroes.”

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me