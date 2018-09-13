Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Turnpike closing overnight between Bedford and Breezewood for bridge removal

Paul Peirce
Paul Peirce | Thursday, Sept. 13, 2018, 3:06 p.m.

Updated 7 hours ago

The Pennsylvania Turnpike will close overnight late Saturday until early Sunday in both directions between the Bedford and Breezewood interchanges for a bridge removal project.

The closure will begin about 11:30 p.m. Saturday and the toll road will reopen about 5 a.m. Sunday, according to officials.

Bedford is located at milepost 146 and Breezewood is at milepost 161.

The closure is needed for crews to remove a bridge carrying traffic on Hazelette Street over the turnpike at milepost 154.5 in West Providence Township, Bedford County. Prior to the closure, lane restrictions will be in place both eastbound and westbound to position the equipment needed for the project.

Motorists exiting Bedford and Breezewood interchanges will be given recommended detours.

Eastbound traffic exiting the turnpike at the Bedford interchange will be given a suggested detour of:

  • U.S. Route 220 north (.2 miles) to
  • U.S. Route 220 south (2.5 miles) to
  • U.S. Route 30 East (18.5 miles)
  • Traffic will reenter the turnpike at the Breezewood interchange .

Westbound traffic exiting the turnpike at the Breezewood interchange will be given a suggested detour of:

  • U.S Route 30 West (18.5 miles) to
  • U.S. Route 220 North (2.5 miles) to
  • U.S. Route 220 North (.2 miles).
  • Traffic will reenter the turnpike at the Bedford interchange.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.

