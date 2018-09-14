Glorious weekend weather for Pittsburgh as North Carolina gets pounded by Florence

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pittsburgh region will get a chance to dry out this weekend — and get back to late-summer outdoor activities — as skies turn mostly sunny today with a high near 81 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Western Pennsylvania’s brief respite from near-record rainfall in the region comes as Hurricane Florence unleashes its wrath on North Carolina.

The weather services in Pittsburgh predicts that Saturday and Sunday’s weather will be near mirror images of today before rain slips back in for the start of the work week.

The weekend forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with highs near 80 degrees and a 6- to 9-mph breeze from the east.

The overnight temperatures will be in the high 60s with partly cloudy skies.

Sunday night will be partly cloudy with a slight chance of showers between midnight and 4 a.m., then a chance of rain after 4 a.m.

There’s a 70-percent chance of rain on Monday that is expected to continue through the night until about 9 a.m. on Tuesday.

Tony LaRussa is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tony at 724-772-6368 or tlarussa@tribweb.com or via Twitter @TonyLaRussaTrib.