Impact fee funds $2.4 million in projects in Allegheny, Westmoreland counties
Updated 6 hours ago
Natural gas continues to pay off for Pennsylvania and local communities.
The latest round of grants from the state’s natural gas impact fee will help fund projects in Western Pennsylvania involving flood mitigation, abandoned mine treatment, park development and watershed protection, Gov. Tom Wolf said.
The Wolf administration announced 123 projects, totaling $16.2 million, across the state receiving impact fee funding.
In Allegheny and Westmoreland counties, the Commonwealth Financing Authority this week approved projects totaling $2.4 million — $1.8 million for Allegheny County and $554,786 for Westmoreland County.
The impact fee is the annual fee that the state applies to each new unconventional well drilled into the Marcellus Shale. Some of the money is distributed directly to counties to offset the costs of increased drilling activity. Some is made available to individual communities in the form of grants.
Act 13 of 2012 stipulates that a portion of the fee revenue be transferred to the CFA for initiatives such as abandoned mine drainage abatement, abandoned well plugging, sewage treatment, greenways, trails and recreation, baseline water quality data, watershed restoration and flood control.
The fee schedule is based on the average annual price of natural gas on the New York Mercantile Exchange — a price that averaged more than $3 per million British thermal units in 2017.
This year’s projects around Southwestern Pennsylvania include:
ABANDONED MINE DRAINAGE ABATEMENT AND TREATMENT
Fayette
- Clean Streams Foundation Inc. — Ohiopyle Water Treatment, $500,000
FLOOD MITIGATION
Westmoreland
- Jeannette — City of Jeannette and Penn Borough Flood Mitigation Project, $418,000
- Mt. Pleasant Township — North Diamond Street Culvert Replacement Project, $136,786
GREENWAYS, TRAILS AND RECREATION
Allegheny
- McKees Rocks Community Development Corp. — Sto-Rox Community Activities Field Project, $100,000
- Oakmont — Plum Creek Trail System Phases 2 and 3 Site Remediation, $150,000
- Chalfant — Municipal Park Rehabilitation, $75,000
- Port Vue — New PVAA Recreation Building, $125,000
- Rankin — Rankin Ball Field Phase I, $35,000
- McCormack Baron Salazar Inc. — Green Plaza at New Street & Wiley Avenue, $237,000
- Western Pennsylvania Conservancy — South 21st Street Complete Street Greenway Project, $150,000
- Bellevue — Borough Memorial Park Project, $225,000
- North Versailles — West Wilmerding Memorial Park ADA Restrooms, $25,000
- Carnegie Library of Homestead — Pool and Locker Room Renovations Project, $75,000
- Liberty — Liberty Park Tot Lot Development, $25,000
- Springdale — Trail and Kayak Launch Development, $206,661
- Squirrel Hill Urban Coalition — O’Connor’s Corner Parklet, $75,000
- Dravosburg — Kidsville Improvements Phase 2, $25,000
- North Braddock — Playground Renovation Project, $25,000
- Clairton — Community Park Trail Project, $25,000
- East Deer — Memorial Park Improvements, $79,942
- Wilkins — Township Amphitheater Project, $25,000
- Plum — Renton Park Improvements, $75,000
SEWAGE FACILITIES PROGRAM
Allegheny
- Coraopolis Water and Sewer Authority — Act 537 Plan Special Study (2018 Application), $17,851
WATERSHED RESTORATION AND PROTECTION
Allegheny
- Oakmont — Plum Creek Bank Rehabilitation and Gravel Bar Removal, $90,312
Stephen Huba is a Tribune-Review staff writer.