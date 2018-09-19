Indiana County man sentenced to life without parole in 2016 killings

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 21-year-old Indiana County man was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole this week for the 2016 killings of a Cherryhill Township couple.

Justin Stevenson of Clymer was one of three people state police arrested following the killings of Timothy Gardner, 26, and Jacquelyn Brink, 20, in their townhouse apartment outside of Clymer on Oct. 27, 2016.

Judge Thomas Bianco sentenced Stevenson to two concurrent life terms after he pleaded guilty Aug. 24 to two counts of second-degree murder.

Troopers said Stevenson used a metal pipe to beat Gardner to death during a drug transaction and then one of them went into an upstairs bedroom and used a baseball bat to kill Brink. Stevenson told investigators it was his co-defendant, Nathaniel Price, 20, of Cherryhill, who killed Brink, while Price maintains it was Stevenson.

Investigators said the three made off with a safe, $200 and marijuana. A third defendant, Isaiah Scott, then 17, also of Clymer, reportedly acted as a lookout during the robbery.

Scott’s case was transferred to juvenile court.

Price, who is being held without bond in the county jail, is awaiting trial on two counts of criminal homicide and one count each of robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. District Attorney Patrick Dougherty is seeking the death penalty against Price.

Paul Peirce is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Paul at 724-850-2860, ppeirce@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ppeirce_trib.