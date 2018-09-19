Washington Italian Heritage Festival set for Sept. 28-29

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The third annual Washington Italian Heritage Festival will take place from noon to 9 p.m., Sept. 29 in downtown Washington, with a special kickoff event the night before.

This year’s festival will begin on Sept. 28, with a 5:30 p.m. spaghetti dinner at the town’s Community Pavilion on Main Street, featuring music by the Tony Janflone Jr. Duo at 7 p.m. The movie “Moonstruck” will be screened at 8:30 p.m.

Tickets for the dinner must be purchased in advance. There will be no sales at the door. The concert and movie are both free to attend.

The Saturday festival, also held at the Community Pavilion, will feature activities for all ages, including a meatball tasting contest with celebrity judges, Tarantella folk dancing, the crowning of Little Miss Italy, and a bocce demonstration. Chef Jason Capps from Canonsburg’s Bella Sera restaurant will provide a cooking demonstration. The Washington Jazz Orchestra and singer Nick Fiasco will perform.

Representatives of the Italian Heritage Collection at Citizens Library will be on hand to invite descendants of Washington’s Italian immigrants to record oral histories and to digitize historic photos and documents. On-site digital scanning will be available at the festival, courtesy of Citizens Library.

State Sen. Camera Bartolotta, R-Canonsburg, will recognize descendants of Washington’s Italian immigrants who have shared their family histories at Citizens Library. Senator Bartolotta will also recognize two of Washington’s oldest Italian clubs, Alpine Star Lodge #9, established in 1929, and Vittoria Lodge # 76. Both are chapters of the Italian Sons and Daughters of America.

For information about the September 29 festival (including sponsorship and vendor inquiries) and tickets for the Sept. 29 spaghetti dinner, contact Jon Bruno at 724-249-7660, or email brunofamily2@comcast.net or vwragtop5@yahoo.com .

Patrick Varine is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Patrick at 724-850-2862, pvarine@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MurrysvilleStar.