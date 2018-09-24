Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

Only minor injuries when a bus full of students overturns on Rt. 228

Michael Divittorio and Natasha Lindstrom | Monday, Sept. 24, 2018, 3:30 p.m.
A bus with students on it overturned along Route 228 near a CVS in Adams Township.
Updated 9 hours ago

A Mars School District bus with about 40 students on it crashed over a hillside along Route 228 in Adams Township in Butler County.

Several children were taken to nearby hospitals, including UPMC Passavant Main hospital in McCandless and UPMC Passavant’s campus in Cranberry.

All injuries are believed to be minor.

A Butler County 911 shift commander said the crash was reported around 2:40 p.m. Monday.

The Mars Area School District said Bus No. 4 was involved in a single-vehicle crash.

The school district, in a statement on its website, said the accident involved some minor injuries. All students on the bus would be examined by emergency medical personnel, the district said.

Parents of students who were on the bus at the time were contacted by the district and reunited with their children at a nearby CVS Pharmacy.

PennDOT spokeswoman Deborah Casadei said the bus struck an attenuator in the median of the constriction zone near the intersection of 228 and Pittsburgh Street.

Project Manager Greg Schnur said an attenuator is like a cushion on a concrete barrier. The bus struck it and a guardrail before going over a hillside.

Schnur said he was at the scene and saw the children off the bus.

“I think they’re shaken up,” he said. “From what we’re told, it’s minor (injuries). This isn’t affecting us as far as stopping the project.”

The $8 million project involves adding a left and right turn lane off 228. It started in December and is projected to be complete next fall.

Michael DiVittorio is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Michael at 412-871-2367, mdivittorio@tribweb.com or via Twitter @MikeJdiVittorio.

