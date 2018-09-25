64-year-old man struck, killed at Butler County gas station

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

A 64-year-old pedestrian was killed at a Butler County gas station just after 1 p.m. Tuesday, Butler state police said.

The dead man’s name was withheld by the authorities until his family could be notified.

Troopers said a 75 year-old Pittsburgh man was backing his car away from the pumps at a New Castle Road gas station when he allegedly struck and drove over the other man.

Police said the driver didn’t know that he had hit the victim and was stopped by other pedestrians, police said.

Police said the Butler County Coroner pronounced the victim dead.

The death is under investigation and, so far, police haven’t filed charges.

