Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Trooper escapes major injury when tractor trailer hits patrol car in Butler Township early Wednesday

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 8:30 p.m.

Updated 1 hour ago

A state trooper escaped serious injury Wednesday when his patrol car was struck by a tractor-trailer along North Duffy Road in Butler Township.

According to state police, the trooper was headed to a vehicle crash and was crossing the intersection of New Castle Road and North Duffy Road with his emergency lights and siren activated when the truck, operated by a 40-year-old Duncan Falls, Ohio, man, struck the trooper’s Ford Taurus marked car just before 11 a.m.

The trooper was treated and released from a local hospital. The truck driver was uninjured.

Police said the crash remains under investigation. No charges had been filed Wednesday.

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me