Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Jobs Homes Autos Classifieds
Trib Total Media Contact Us
ShareThis Page
Regional

Heroin outreach video registration deadline Friday

Chuck Biedka
Chuck Biedka | Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018, 9:15 p.m.

Updated 5 hours ago

Video team registrations for the high school Heroin Outreach Prevention and Education Initiative must be submitted to the FBI Pittsburgh Division no later than Friday.

The contest seeks the production of 1- to 3-minute video public service announcements produced by high school students in grades 9-12 in this region, according to the FBI.

The preventive education initiative is sponsored by the FBI and the bureau’s Citizen Academy Alumni Assoc. and Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

It seeks to teach students about opioid abuse, provide an understanding of how that can be prevented, and the life-long effects of addiction.

This year’s focus is understanding the struggles of addiction, how it impacts the individual and their family, friends and community.

There are six prize categories including $5,000, 10 tickets to a Penquins game in February, and time as an FBI agent for the day at the FBI’s Pittsburgh office.

More information is available at www.fbipghcaaa.org/hope/youth/pacontest .

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.

TribLIVE commenting policy

You are solely responsible for your comments and by using TribLive.com you agree to our Terms of Service.

We moderate comments. Our goal is to provide substantive commentary for a general readership. By screening submissions, we provide a space where readers can share intelligent and informed commentary that enhances the quality of our news and information.

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderating decisions are subjective. We will make them as carefully and consistently as we can. Because of the volume of reader comments, we cannot review individual moderation decisions with readers.

We value thoughtful comments representing a range of views that make their point quickly and politely. We make an effort to protect discussions from repeated comments either by the same reader or different readers

We follow the same standards for taste as the daily newspaper. A few things we won't tolerate: personal attacks, obscenity, vulgarity, profanity (including expletives and letters followed by dashes), commercial promotion, impersonations, incoherence, proselytizing and SHOUTING. Don't include URLs to Web sites.

We do not edit comments. They are either approved or deleted. We reserve the right to edit a comment that is quoted or excerpted in an article. In this case, we may fix spelling and punctuation.

We welcome strong opinions and criticism of our work, but we don't want comments to become bogged down with discussions of our policies and we will moderate accordingly.

We appreciate it when readers and people quoted in articles or blog posts point out errors of fact or emphasis and will investigate all assertions. But these suggestions should be sent via e-mail. To avoid distracting other readers, we won't publish comments that suggest a correction. Instead, corrections will be made in a blog post or in an article.

click me