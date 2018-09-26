Heroin outreach video registration deadline Friday

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Video team registrations for the high school Heroin Outreach Prevention and Education Initiative must be submitted to the FBI Pittsburgh Division no later than Friday.

The contest seeks the production of 1- to 3-minute video public service announcements produced by high school students in grades 9-12 in this region, according to the FBI.

The preventive education initiative is sponsored by the FBI and the bureau’s Citizen Academy Alumni Assoc. and Pittsburgh Penguins Foundation.

It seeks to teach students about opioid abuse, provide an understanding of how that can be prevented, and the life-long effects of addiction.

This year’s focus is understanding the struggles of addiction, how it impacts the individual and their family, friends and community.

There are six prize categories including $5,000, 10 tickets to a Penquins game in February, and time as an FBI agent for the day at the FBI’s Pittsburgh office.

More information is available at www.fbipghcaaa.org/hope/youth/pacontest .

Chuck Biedka is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chuck at 724-226-4711, cbiedka@tribweb.com or via Twitter @ChuckBiedka.