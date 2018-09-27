Cops: 3 Fayette County residents accused of homicide for fatal Vanderbilt shooting

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three Dawson residents are being held in the Fayette County Prison without bail after being charged by state police this week with homicide for the Sept. 17 shooting of a 29-year-old man in Vanderbilt.

Roy Aller Jr., 20; Sjon-Luc Bochnak, 25, and Peaches Spring Logan, 41, are charged with criminal homicide and robbery by state police in Unointown in connection with the killing of Tywain J. Reid, who was discovered fatally wounded, laying at the intersection of Center and Walnut streets in the borough about 8:49 p.m.

Trooper Richard Sizer reported police found Reid, who formerly lived in North Braddock in Allegheny County, dead of multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details on the shooting were not available because the affidavit of probable cause has been sealed by order of Common Pleas Court Judge Steve P. Leskinen at the request of the district attorney Richard Bower’s office.

Perry Township District Judge Richard Kasunic II ordered all three held in the county prison without bail pending a preliminary hearing Oct. 9.

