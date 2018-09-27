Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

PennDOT: Roundabouts have made intersections across state safer

Emily Balser
Emily Balser | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 3:36 p.m.
PennDOT recently found that roundabouts, like this one at the intersection of routes 519 and 1055, reduced the number of crashes and injuries at intersections that used to be controlled by stop signs or signals.
Tribune-Review
PennDOT recently found that roundabouts, like this one at the intersection of routes 519 and 1055, reduced the number of crashes and injuries at intersections that used to be controlled by stop signs or signals.

Updated 8 hours ago

Roundabouts have reduced the number of crashes and injuries at several intersections that used to be controlled by stop signs or signals, PennDOT said Thursday.

PennDOT reviewed data for 11 roundabouts at intersections that had at least three years of traffic data before and after roundabouts were installed. The intersections were in Allegheny, Beaver, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Perry, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Montgomery and York counties.

PennDOT said the data, based on police-submitted crash reports from 2000 through 2017, show:

• Fatalities were reduced by 100 percent (from two to zero)

• Serious injuries were reduced by 100 percent (from seven to zero)

• Minor injuries were reduced by 95 percent (from 19 to one)

• Possible/unknown severity injuries were reduced by 92 percent (from 49 to four)

• Crashes causing only property damage decreased by 2 percent (from 49 to 48)

• The total number of crashes dropped 47 percent (from 101 to 54).

PennDOT said roundabouts are frequently installed to address intersections with safety issues, but may also be installed to improve traffic flow.

Emily Balser is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Emily at 724-226-4680, emilybalser@tribweb.com or via Twitter @emilybalser.

