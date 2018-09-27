Subscribe Place Ad Buy Trib Photos Readers' Choice Contests
Regional

New York man gets 6 years in jail as part of New Castle crack cocaine ring

Natasha Lindstrom
Natasha Lindstrom | Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018, 5:48 p.m.

A New York man was sentenced to six years in prison for plotting to sell crack cocaine in New Castle, federal prosecutors in Pittsburgh said Thursday.

William Wilbon, 26, of Buffalo, N.Y. was convicted on a federal charge of conspiracy to distribute more than 28 grams of crack cocaine, U.S. Attorney Scott W. Brady said.

Wilbon was indicted following a long-term wiretap investigation into a New Castle drug trafficking ring, prosecutors said.

The investigation identified Wilbon as among co-conspirators whose goal was to bring crack cocaine from upstate New York to Western Pennsylvania, with plans to distribute the illegal drugs in New Castle, prosecutors said.

U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer described Wilbon’s sentence during a court hearing as “sufficient but not greater than necessary.”

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tonya Sulia Goodman prosecuted the case.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives conducted the investigation that led to the case against Wilbon with help from New Castle police and the Lawrence County Drug Task Force.

Natasha Lindstrom is a Tribune-Review staff writer.

