Public to learn details of Southern Beltway section in Cecil

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is preparing to construct a one-mile section of the Southern Beltway in Cecil Township, Washington County, and will explain project plans at a Tuesday meeting in Canonsburg.

The open house-style meeting is set for 6 to 8 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn Pittsburgh/Southpointe, 1000 Corporate Dr.

The Southern Beltway (Toll 576), targeted for completion in 2021, will stretch 19 miles from Interstate 79 to Interstate 376, at the Pittsburgh International Airport.

The section in Cecil, dubbed 55-C2-2, extends along I-79 and should be completed in the summer of 2020, according to turnpike officials.

Ohio-based Independence Excavating was awarded the $23.6 million contract for work on the section, which will include construction of one bridge over I-79 and another over the Southern Beltway.

Details of the scope of work and proposed detours and blasting zones will be discussed at Tuesday’s meeting.

Independence is expected to finish another section of the beltway, in Robinson Township, Washington County, in mid-2019.

The 13-mile portion of the beltway currently under construction will extend from the Findlay Connector, which opened in 2006, to an interchange with I-79 near the Washington-Allegheny county line.

CDR Maguire Inc. of Pittsburgh is managing the entire nine-section beltway project, which has an estimated cost of $800 million. Visit patpconstruction.com/southern_beltway for more information about the project.

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.