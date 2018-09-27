'Superload' scheduled for area roads on Friday
A super-load will be transported by truck Friday on various state roadways in the region starting at 9 a.m.
Slow moving traffic will occur as crews from Miller Transfer move a steam condenser from Turtle Creek in Allegheny County to North Beaver Township in Lawrence County.
Roads that will be affected include: East Pittsburgh McKeesport Boulevard, state Routes 130, and 48, and Northern Pike, all in Allegheny County; eastbound state Route 22 in Allegheny and Westmoreland counties; Routes 66, 356, 286, 819 and Mamont Road , in Westmoreland County; as well as Route 8 in Butler County and Routes 108, 224 and 551 in Lawrence County.
Pennsylvania State Police and safety personnel will escort the super-load. Delays should be expected, PennDOT announced.
