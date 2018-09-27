Real estate offices sponsor 3 area pet adoption events

Sign up for one of our email newsletters.

Three area offices of Coldwell Banker Real Estate Services on Oct. 13 will help to match people who want to add pets to their lives with pets who need permanent homes.

The offices will join forces with local animal shelters to sponsor pet adoption events during the Homes for Dogs National Adoption Weekend. The events also are part of Coldwell Banker’s partnership with nonprofit pet adoption website Adopt-a-pet.com.

Food trucks will be featured at one of the events, set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Coldwell Banker’s East Regional office, 3865 Reed Boulevard, Murrysville. Shelters participating in the event include Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley of New Kensington, Orphans of the Storm of Kittanning, Pet Adoption League of Yukon and Pet Match Rescue of Pittsburgh.

Two other regional events are set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Butler County Humane Society of Renfrew, Three Rivers Greyhounds Inc. of Pittsburgh and Coldwell Banker’s Cranberry Township office will take part in an event at PetSmart’s Cranberry store, 1717 Route 228, Suite D.

Homestead-based Animal Lifeline Pittsburgh will be on hand at Coldwell Banker’s South Hills office, 1630 Washington Road, Pittsburgh.

In just the first year of their four-year collaboration, Coldwell Banker and its partners helped bring about more than 20,000 pet adoptions.

“We are lucky enough to help people in Pittsburgh and the greater Western Pennsylvania region find new homes every day,” Coldwell Banker President George A. Hackett said in a press release. “Now, we get to extend that service to pets in need. It’s a win-win.”

Jeff Himler is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jeff at 724-836-6622, jhimler@tribweb.com or via Twitter @jhimler_news.